WAVERLY, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a man walking along railroad tracks in southeast Nebraska was struck and killed by a locomotive.

The man was struck around 1:40 p.m. Thursday near Waverly High School in Waverly. Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Tom Brookhouser says the train horn sounded several times, but the man didn’t move away from the tracks to safety.

Investigators are trying to identify the man.