JOANNA, S.C. (AP) — A man has died after being struck by a train in South Carolina.
Authorities tell local media outlets they got a call Saturday morning that a pedestrian had been hit by a train in Joanna.
The Laurens County Coroner’s Office says 59-year-old Earl Wright was pronounced dead at the scene.
An autopsy was scheduled for Monday in Greenville.
