CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (AP) — A man has died after he was struck by a car in the parking lot of a Rhode Island laundromat.
Police say the crash happened in Central Falls around 4 p.m. Monday. Witnesses say a car jumped the curb and hit the man.
The man, who was reported to be in his 60s, was transported to Rhode Island Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police have not released the victim’s name. Anyone with information is asked to call the Central Falls Police Department.
