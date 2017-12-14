NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A man has died after being found on a South Carolina street suffering from several gunshot wounds.
North Charleston police spokesman Spencer Pryor told local media outlets that officers were called around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and found a man lying in a road.
The man was taken to a hospital where he later died. His name has not been released.
Pryor says two vehicles were seen leaving the area after the shooting. No arrests have been made.
