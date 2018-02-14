WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A man has died after he was shot on a street in North Carolina.

Winston-Salem police spokesman Michael Cardwell said in a news release that officers were called to a shooting report around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers found 39-year-old Ramiro Marin Mendoza lying on the street with an apparent gunshot wound. Emergency medical personnel were unable to revive him.

No arrests have been reported.

Mendoza’s death is the fifth homicide in Winston-Salem this year.