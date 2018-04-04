JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — A man who was pulled from the ocean off the coast of Florida has died.

The Palm Beach Post reports authorities were responding to reports of multiple swimmers in distressed when they pulled Nader Khalil out of the ocean near Jupiter. The 46-year-old Ohio man was pulled from the water at about 2 p.m. Monday and was pronounced dead just before 3 p.m.

The Post quotes the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office as saying the county medical examiner will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

