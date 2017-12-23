BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — An unconscious man authorities pulled from a Bloomington hotel pool has died.
The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports sheriff’s deputies, Bloomington police officers and paramedics responded to a call of an unconscious adult male in a pool at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel around 8:40 p.m. Friday.
The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release that the man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition but died Saturday morning at the hospital.
An investigation is ongoing. The release says the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office is expected to identify the man and determine the official cause of death.
A sheriff’s department spokesman said Saturday afternoon he had no additional information but the medical examiner could issue a news release within the next few days.