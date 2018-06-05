PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say a man has died after being struck by a Fire Department rescue truck as it left a fire station on a call.
Police say the crew of the vehicle heard a bump Monday as they drove out of the station’s vehicle bay and that they then saw a backpack and discovered an injured man.
He was taken to a hospital where he died.
The man’s identity wasn’t released.
