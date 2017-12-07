NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans police say a man who was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest has died.

A news release from the police department says responding officers found the victim lying on a sidewalk suffering from the wound Wednesday. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police are investigating the incident as a homicide. Investigators are gathering information to identify a motive and whoever is responsible.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine the official cause of death and release the victim’s name upon completion of an autopsy and notification of family.

Further details have not been released.