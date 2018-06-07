DENVER (AP) — Authorities say a pedestrian was killed when he was hit by a bus and dragged about five blocks in suburban Denver.

The Denver Post reports the Regional Transportation District bus hit the man in Littleton on Thursday afternoon, and investigators are trying to determine why the driver did not immediately stop.

They also are reaching out to local businesses for possible surveillance video.

Police spokesman Rick Redmond says the driver of another vehicle warned the bus driver by swerving in front of the bus and bringing it to a stop.

The victim’s name has not been released.

