ATKINSON, Neb. (AP) — A 68-year-old man has died after becoming trapped in a grain bin in northern Nebraska.

Firefighters, medics and Holt County sheriff’s deputies were sent Thursday afternoon to a property near Atkinson. They eventually freed the man, but he was pronounced dead later at West Holt Memorial Hospital in Atkinson.

The man’s been identified as Warren Funk, of rural Atkinson. Atkinson Fire Chief Ryan Keogh says the accident occurred when Funk went inside the bin while unloading corn.