WEST LIBERTY, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say an eastern Iowa man died after becoming trapped in a grain bin.

Cedar Rapids station KCRG reports that Cedar County first responders were sent around 5:50 p.m. Thursday to a farm about 5 miles (8 kilometers) north of West Liberty.

The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office says 64-year-old Randy Koch was pronounced dead at the scene.

