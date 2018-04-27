WEST LIBERTY, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say an eastern Iowa man died after becoming trapped in a grain bin.
Cedar Rapids station KCRG reports that Cedar County first responders were sent around 5:50 p.m. Thursday to a farm about 5 miles (8 kilometers) north of West Liberty.
The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office says 64-year-old Randy Koch was pronounced dead at the scene.
Information from: KCRG-TV, http://www.kcrg.com