ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Anchorage police are investigating three weekend shootings, including one that left a man dead.
Late Friday night, witnesses in south Anchorage saw car blocking traffic. They approached and spotted a body inside.
The man had been shot in the upper body. Police say the man was targeted and the crime is related to drugs.
At around 3 a.m. Sunday, police took calls of shots fired in a parking lot in the 7900 block of Old Seward Highway. Police say two adults with gunshot wounds, including one person with life-threatening injuries, were transported by friends to a hospital.
Shortly before 5:30 a.m. Sunday, police investigated a shooting on west 88th Avenue. Investigators determined a man at a party was shot in the lower body. He was taken to a hospital.