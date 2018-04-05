STUART, Fla. (AP) — Florida officials say a 76-year-old man has died of injuries suffered in a boat crash.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission spokeswoman Carol Lyn Parrish tells news outlets that Matthew Jones died after the boat that he was on collided with another boat in the St. Lucie River on Tuesday.

Officials say the 21-foot (6.4-meter) Maverick boat holding Jones and two other men headed north, while the 17-foot (5.18-meter) Hydra-Sports boat operated by 79-year-old Reynold Miranda traveled south. The two boats collided not far from Sandsprit Park.

Jones, one of the men in his boat and Miranda were taken to a hospital. Jones later died at that hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation as of Wednesday.