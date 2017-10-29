PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a man in his late 70s died in a fire at home in north Phoenix.

The Phoenix Fire Department says the fire early Sunday appears to have started in the house where the man lived alone and spread to his guest house.

Fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of the fire.

The man who died in the fire was found in his bedroom and had suffered extensive burns.

He hasn’t been publicly identified.

This story has been corrected to say that the fire is believed to have started in the victim’s home and then spread to his guest house, rather than starting in the guest house and spreading to the main house.