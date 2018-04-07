SHELOCTA, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a man died after a crash following a police pursuit in western Pennsylvania.
The Armstrong County coroner’s office says Elderton police tried to pull over a car on Route 422 in Plumcreek Township shortly before 8 p.m. Friday, but it continued heading east.
Coroner Brian Myers said the driver lost control of the vehicle, which went into the air and off the road, landing upside-down in a wooded area.
The driver was thrown from the car and pronounced dead at the scene. His identity wasn’t immediately available.
The coroner’s office and state police are investigating.