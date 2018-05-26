GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — A man who was found floating in the Missouri River in Great Falls has died.

Cascade County Sheriff Bob Edwards says officers received reports of a body on a flotation device in the fast-moving river at about 5 p.m. Friday.

Edwards says emergency responders had located the man near the 9th Street Bridge and had him out of the water by 5:15 p.m. Rescuers started CPR and the man was taken to the hospital.

Edwards tells KFBB-TV that the man died. He has not released the man’s name, age or cause of death.

___

Information from: KFBB-TV, http://www.kfbb.com