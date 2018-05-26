GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — A man who was found floating in the Missouri River in Great Falls has died.
Cascade County Sheriff Bob Edwards says officers received reports of a body on a flotation device in the fast-moving river at about 5 p.m. Friday.
Edwards says emergency responders had located the man near the 9th Street Bridge and had him out of the water by 5:15 p.m. Rescuers started CPR and the man was taken to the hospital.
Edwards tells KFBB-TV that the man died. He has not released the man’s name, age or cause of death.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- A wolflike creature was stalking livestock in Montana. Authorities have no idea what it is.
- Man arrested after driver rams into 3 on Oregon sidewalk VIEW
- Sheriff: High school athletes tried to rape teen with mop
- Inside a semitruck in Nebraska, troopers found enough fentanyl to kill 26 million people
- Border Patrol agent kills woman who crossed border illegally in Texas, authorities say
___
Information from: KFBB-TV, http://www.kfbb.com