PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say a man who may have tried to rob a U-Haul location in Portland has been shot and killed.

Portland Police Bureau Sgt. Christopher Burley says officers responded to a report of a robbery at the U-Haul location on Southeast Powell Boulevard at about 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Burley says when officers arrived they found a man with injuries that appeared to be a result of gunfire. Burley says the man was taken to a hospital by ambulance where he was pronounced dead.

Based on initial information, Burley says officers believe the man entered U-Haul with a firearm and demanded money.

Burley says while the man was still on U-Haul property, it appears he was shot.

No further information was immediately available.