PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police say a man who may have tried to rob a U-Haul location in Portland has been shot and killed.
Portland Police Bureau Sgt. Christopher Burley says officers responded to a report of a robbery at the U-Haul location on Southeast Powell Boulevard at about 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Burley says when officers arrived they found a man with injuries that appeared to be a result of gunfire. Burley says the man was taken to a hospital by ambulance where he was pronounced dead.
Based on initial information, Burley says officers believe the man entered U-Haul with a firearm and demanded money.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawks free agents: An early look at who may stay and who may go
- Straightening of curve at Amtrak derailment site in Dupont had not been state priority
- Man banned from Alaska Air after alleged harassment
- Dedicated Lacey firefighter, dead at 40, was passionate role model for girls
- Boeing unveils drone capable of landing on aircraft carrier, as Navy competition heats up
Burley says while the man was still on U-Haul property, it appears he was shot.
No further information was immediately available.