ASHTON, Idaho (AP) — A 27-year-old man has died in a trench collapse in eastern Idaho near Ashton.
The Freemont County Sheriff’s Office says a backhoe operator told authorities the man was in the trench attaching pipes for an irrigation drainage system at about 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Authorities say the man repositioned the backhoe and when he looked back he saw the trench had collapsed and the other man was nowhere to be seen.
Emergency responders located the man about an hour later in the trench, and he was declared dead at the scene.
His name hasn’t been released.