PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that left a 45-year-old man dead.

Police say the shooting north of State Route 101 near Cave Creek Road was reported at about 2:20 p.m. Monday. A police news release says a woman who lives in the home told investigators she was when she heard a shot, went outside and found the man critically wounded. They said she called 911 and attempted CPR, but firefighters pronounced the man dead when they arrived.

The woman was taken to police headquarters for questioning.

Police have not identified the woman or the victim and have announced no suspects.