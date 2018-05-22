WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas State Police say a Tennessee man is dead following a police chase and shooting that ended in a collision on Interstate 40 in eastern Arkansas.

A state police news release says West Memphis police were attempting to stop the vehicle driven by 47-year-old Ronald Clinton of Memphis Monday afternoon as it was eastbound on the interstate and Clinton used his vehicle to strike patrol cars.

The release says Clinton then turned around and drove westbound in the eastbound lanes toward officers and at least one officer opened fire.

The vehicle then collided with an eastbound tractor-trailer rig and Clinton was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

No other injuries are reported.

The body is being sent to the state crime lab to determine the cause of death.