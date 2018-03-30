CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (AP) — One person is dead and two more are injured after a shooting in central Mississippi.

Crystal Springs Police Chief Chris Palmer tells WLBT -TV that suspect Luther Rhymes got in a fight with his girlfriend and another man named Roger Darnell Jenkins just outside the Copiah County town. Palmer says Rhymes shot and killed the 48-year-old Jenkins of Jackson on Thursday and shot his girlfriend in the face and back. The woman was taken to a hospital.

Police say Rhymes accidentally shot himself during the incident. He was also taken to a hospital.

The Crystal Springs Police Department says no one was immediately charged Friday. The Copiah County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the homicide because the shooting took place outside the Crystal Springs city limits.

