LACONIA, N.H. (AP) — An 80-year-old man who was crossing the street with a walker has been struck by a vehicle and injured in New Hampshire.
Police say the unidentified man was hit while he was walking in a crosswalk Wednesday afternoon in Laconia.
He was taken to a hospital with leg and head injuries. His condition was not immediately available.
Police say the driver of the vehicle and a passenger were not hurt.
The investigation is ongoing.