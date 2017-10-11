LACONIA, N.H. (AP) — An 80-year-old man who was crossing the street with a walker has been struck by a vehicle and injured in New Hampshire.

Police say the unidentified man was hit while he was walking in a crosswalk Wednesday afternoon in Laconia.

He was taken to a hospital with leg and head injuries. His condition was not immediately available.

Police say the driver of the vehicle and a passenger were not hurt.

The investigation is ongoing.