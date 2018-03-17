Share story

By
The Associated Press

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a 71-year-old man has been critically injured in a crash with a Wichita police officer.

Police say the crash happened at around 10:45 p.m. Friday when an officer was speeding to a call of a burglary and hit the man’s truck at an intersection.

Police say the 71-year-old driver of the truck was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The officer suffered minor injuries.

Police have not released the name of the man or the officer.

The police department has asked the Kansas Highway Patrol to investigate the crash.

