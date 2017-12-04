CLEVELAND (AP) — One man has been hospitalized with severe burns after a home explosion in Cleveland.

Fire officials say the explosion happened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the east side of the city. The force of the explosion blasted out windows on the first and second floors of the home, and first responders found a man in the front yard.

The man has been taken to a local hospital with third degree burns on his body. His identity has not been released.

Police tell Cleveland.com the explosion was not accidental. Authorities say the man had been tampering with the gas at the vacant townhome where the explosion occurred.

An investigation is ongoing.