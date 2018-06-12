DENVER (AP) — Investigators say a man who died when he was dragged about five blocks by a bus in suburban Denver deliberately crawled under the vehicle when it was stopped.

Littleton Police Cmdr. Trent Cooper said Tuesday that the Regional Transportation District bus driver will not be charged in the death of 31-year-old Patrick Tshudy, of Greenwood Village. The Denver Post reports investigators came to their conclusion after interviews with witnesses and watching surveillance video of Thursday’s incident.

The driver of another vehicle warned the bus driver by swerving in front of the bus and bringing it to a stop.

Tshudy’s motives are unclear, and the investigation continues.

___

Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com