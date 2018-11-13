GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — A man has been arrested after he drove his pickup truck into a courthouse in Mississippi.
News outlets reported that the Gulfport Police Department said in a news release that 28-year-old Keith Cavalier told officers he intentionally crashed into the Harrison County Courthouse early Saturday because it was the best way to let them know his drug paraphernalia had been stolen.
No one was hurt.
Cavalier has been charged with driving under the influence and malicious mischief because of damage to the building. The Gulfport man is being held in the county jail. It was not known if he has an attorney yet.
County offices were closed Monday for Veterans Day.