PEABODY, Mass. (AP) — Video footage has captured a car crashing into a Massachusetts liquor store, backing up and then smashing into it again.
The crash happened at Kappy’s Fine Wine & Spirits in Peabody Thursday afternoon. Police say customers and employees were in the store at the time.
Police say car’s 83-year-old driver claimed his foot got stuck under the brake pedal.
WHDH-TV reports the driver was hospitalized with minor injuries after the crash. He is expected to be OK.
No injuries were reported in the store.
Police have not issued any citations in relation to the crash.