WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a crash at an auto dealership in Warwick that damaged several vehicles and knocked down a utility pole.

WPRI-TV reports the driver hit a pole and several cars at International Sports Cars dealership.

Warwick police say a 34-year-old man from East Greenwich was arrested at the scene, taken to a hospital with minor injuries and charged with a DUI after refusing to submit to a chemical test.

He will receive a court summons for an arraignment.

No one else was involved in the crash.

