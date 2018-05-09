WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a crash at an auto dealership in Warwick that damaged several vehicles and knocked down a utility pole.
WPRI-TV reports the driver hit a pole and several cars at International Sports Cars dealership.
Warwick police say a 34-year-old man from East Greenwich was arrested at the scene, taken to a hospital with minor injuries and charged with a DUI after refusing to submit to a chemical test.
He will receive a court summons for an arraignment.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Mormons severing all ties with Boy Scouts, ending long bond
- Trump declares US leaving 'horrible' Iran nuclear accord VIEW
- At Nike, revolt led by women leads to exodus of male executives
- Robocalls flooding your cellphone? Here’s how to fight them
- ‘Pele's the boss’: Hawaii residents ride out uncertainty as lava devours more Big Island homes
No one else was involved in the crash.
___
Information from: WPRI-TV, http://www.wpri.com