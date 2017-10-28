PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man has been convicted of trying to kill his ex-wife’s boyfriend and then pointing a gun at the woman in front of his 8-year-old daughter.

Attorney General Peter Kilmartin says a Providence jury found Alberto Rivera, of Cranston, guilty Thursday of assault with a dangerous weapon in a dwelling with the intent to murder, assault with a dangerous weapon and other offenses.

Authorities say the 42-year-old Rivera shot Juan Croussette in the neck on Dec. 6, 2016. They say he then pointed the gun at his ex-wife as his daughter begged him not to shoot her mother.

Prosecutors say both the child and her 7-year-old sister were at the home at the time.

Rivera was arrested days later in Brockton, Massachusetts.