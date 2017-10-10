TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a man who was convicted of drug trafficking in southern Arizona despite skipping his trial remains at large.

A jury found Mario Sergio Dorame guilty of transporting more than 70 pounds (32 kilograms) of cocaine, conducting a criminal enterprise and conspiracy.

Dorame was driving his truck on Interstate 10 in Pima County when he was pulled over for a traffic violation in November 2016.

An Arizona Department of Public Safety Trooper found the cocaine in a hidden compartment in Dorame’s truck.

Dorame was arrested and released from Pima County Jail without bond.

He showed up for pretrial hearings, but absconded before the jury trial started in September 2017.

Dorame served a prison sentence after being arrested in July 2012 for transporting nearly 280 pounds (127 kilograms) of marijuana in his vehicle.