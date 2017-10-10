Share story

By
The Associated Press

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a man who was convicted of drug trafficking in southern Arizona despite skipping his trial remains at large.

A jury found Mario Sergio Dorame guilty of transporting more than 70 pounds (32 kilograms) of cocaine, conducting a criminal enterprise and conspiracy.

Dorame was driving his truck on Interstate 10 in Pima County when he was pulled over for a traffic violation in November 2016.

An Arizona Department of Public Safety Trooper found the cocaine in a hidden compartment in Dorame’s truck.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Dorame was arrested and released from Pima County Jail without bond.

He showed up for pretrial hearings, but absconded before the jury trial started in September 2017.

Dorame served a prison sentence after being arrested in July 2012 for transporting nearly 280 pounds (127 kilograms) of marijuana in his vehicle.

The Associated Press