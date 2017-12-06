CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A Cheyenne man who was convicted of stealing more than $150,000 from ATMs was sentenced to three years of probation.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports a federal judge on Monday ordered David Netterfield to pay $59,000 in restitution on top of the probation sentence.

Netterfield was a former employee of the armored truck company Garda. He says he took the money to create a rainy day fund to help make his life better.

Netterfield told the judge he regretted what he did and promised to make himself better.

Prosecutors argued for a prison sentence of a year, but the judge found Netterfield to be a good candidate for probation.

___

Information from: Wyoming Tribune Eagle, http://www.wyomingnews.com