CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A Cheyenne man who was convicted of stealing more than $150,000 from ATMs was sentenced to three years of probation.
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports a federal judge on Monday ordered David Netterfield to pay $59,000 in restitution on top of the probation sentence.
Netterfield was a former employee of the armored truck company Garda. He says he took the money to create a rainy day fund to help make his life better.
Netterfield told the judge he regretted what he did and promised to make himself better.
Most Read Stories
- 2 students wounded in shooting near Graham-Kapowsin High School
- America’s hippest city is Vancouver, Washington?
- Neil deGrasse Tyson responds, says Seahawks' lateral was just the 'Galilean transformation'
- Amazon replies to Seattle’s ‘refresh button’ request by proposing a meeting — on its turf
- NHL? NBA? A look at what could happen now that Seattle approved KeyArena renovation VIEW
Prosecutors argued for a prison sentence of a year, but the judge found Netterfield to be a good candidate for probation.
___
Information from: Wyoming Tribune Eagle, http://www.wyomingnews.com