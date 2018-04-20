WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida jury has convicted a long-ago boyfriend of stalking a former ballerina, something he began doing 31 years ago.

The Palm Beach Post reports 52-year-old Jonathan Rosen could get 15 years in prison after he was convicted of aggravated stalking Thursday.

Elizabeth Dresden Schulhof testified she dated Rosen briefly in 1987 when she performed for Miami City Ballet. After she ended the relationship, he would show up unannounced at her performances and homes and leave abusive message on her answering machines. He found her whenever she moved, when she got married and had children. His actions forced her to give up dancing as her performances allowed him to track her.

Rosen was arrested in 2012 when Palm Police found him headed to her house with knives in his car.