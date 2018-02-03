ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — A man has been convicted in Maryland of multiple felonies after authorities say he used a tracking device to monitor a casino patron in order to rob him.
The Washington Post reports that jurors have found Kevin Carroll guilty on armed robbery, assault and other charges following a trial.
Prosecutors say Carroll stuck a GPS tracking device on a fellow casino gambler’s car. He and an accomplice later conducted robbery at the man’s home in Montgomery County. The newspaper says the victim’s teenage daughter testified that the intruders marched her 21-year-old brother through the house looking for money. Her mouth was covered by tape.
Prosecutors say investigators found duct tape with Carroll’s DNA.
The intruders took $6,000 in cash.
Defense attorney Andrew Jezic says Carroll will appeal.
___
Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com