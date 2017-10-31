BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man has been convicted of fatally shooting a 35-year-old woman in 2015.

A Suffolk Superior Court jury on Monday found 38-year-old Michael DeLeon guilty of second-degree murder and other charges in a shooting that killed Cristy Johnson in a Revere apartment in December 2015. Another man was also killed in the apartment and a third victim was injured. DeLeon was acquitted of murder in the death of the other victim, 66-year-old Peter Pitari.

The conviction came after an eight-day trial and two-and-a-half days of jury deliberations.

DeLeon faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole at sentencing on Nov. 6.

Another man charged in connection with the shootings awaits trial.