ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say a strip club disc jockey accused of orchestrating his wife’s death has been convicted of hiring a hit man to kill her.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that 38-year-old Andre Jason Pugh was convicted of murder Friday.
The newspaper cited a Fulton County District Attorney’s Office news release that said Pugh was sentenced to life in prison without parole for allegedly hiring 37-year-old Adriane Harley to go into his home on Nov. 23, 2014, and shoot 30-year-old Tiffany Jackson Pugh.
The release says East Point police found her 2-year-old child lying on top of his mother’s body, crying and begging for her to wake up. An officer overheard the child say, “Mommy. No mommy. Please!”
Harley will be tried in Fulton County Superior Court at a later date.