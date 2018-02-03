WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A man has been convicted in a murder-for-hire scheme in Delaware.
The state’s justice department says a jury has convicted Ryan Shover of York, Pennsylvania, of first-degree murder and other charges in the 2013 slaying of Wayne Cappelli.
Authorities say Cappelli was last seen leaving a store where he worked in February 2013. His body was found a few days later in a wooded area. The 43-year-old was fatally beaten with a baseball bat.
Investigators say three friends had talked Cappelli into taking out a $360,000 life insurance policy naming one of the men as the beneficiary.
Shover was then enlisted to kill Cappelli. The idea was he would get paid $30,000 from the insurance payouts.
The three conspirators have pleaded guilty to various felony charges.