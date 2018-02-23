CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A man has been convicted of murder in the shooting death of a South Carolina woman on Mother’s Day, 2015.

Media outlets reported a Charleston County jury convicted 18-year-old Kenneth Lamont Robison of North Charleston on Thursday.

Prosecutors said 36-year-old Dena Brown was killed on her way home from a Mother’s Day celebration when her vehicle came under fire because it looked like one that had been involved in an earlier shootout.

Robinson was also convicted of four counts of assault and battery. He has not been sentenced yet.

Both prosecutors and the defense agreed Brown was not the trigger man. But he was charged because he was involved in the circumstances that led to the killing.

Twenty-three-year-old Richard Dara Simmons of North Charleston pleaded guilty in January to murder.