CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — A Long Island judge has found a man charged with causing a fatal crash in 2015 guilty of manslaughter.

Fifty-six-year-old Christopher O’Brien, of Sound Beach, was originally charged with murder but the judge found him guilty of manslaughter in a bench trial. The non-jury trial was heard in state Supreme Court in Central Islip in Suffolk County.

In 2015, authorities say O’Brien was driving the wrong way on Sunrise Highway, ultimately crashing into and killing 57-year-old Thomas D’Eletto, of Aquebogue (AK’-wuh-bahg).

The defense and prosecution both acknowledged O’Brien was intoxicated while driving.

O’Brien’s defense attorney says the verdict is “just and fair.” He now faces up to 15 years in prison when he’s sentenced next month.