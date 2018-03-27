PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Prosecutors say a man has been convicted of killing a woman who was found dead of head injuries outside his New Jersey home.
Middlesex County prosecutors said 40-year-old Christopher Koller was also convicted Tuesday of hindering apprehension and drug charges.
Authorities said Koller threw 31-year-old Beth Bezek of Raritan out of the third-floor window of his Piscataway home in November 2016.
They said Koller then drove to New Brunswick, where he placed an anonymous call about the woman’s injuries.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Man charged with shipping explosives to military sites
- US, allies band together to expel Russians over spy case VIEW
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- 4 takeaways from Stormy Daniels' '60 Minutes' interview
- OSU and NFL quarterback now an Ohio deputy sheriff
Prosecutors said Koller faces a term of 30 years to life when he is sentenced June 21.