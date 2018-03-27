Share story

By
The Associated Press

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Prosecutors say a man has been convicted of killing a woman who was found dead of head injuries outside his New Jersey home.

Middlesex County prosecutors said 40-year-old Christopher Koller was also convicted Tuesday of hindering apprehension and drug charges.

Authorities said Koller threw 31-year-old Beth Bezek of Raritan out of the third-floor window of his Piscataway home in November 2016.

They said Koller then drove to New Brunswick, where he placed an anonymous call about the woman’s injuries.

Prosecutors said Koller faces a term of 30 years to life when he is sentenced June 21.

