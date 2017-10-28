WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A man has been convicted in the killing of a Delaware woman whose body was found at a Wilmington park in 2015.

The News Journal reported Friday that a jury in New Castle County found 37-year-old Gary D. Perkins guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 29-year-old Jamie Murphy.

Perkins, who will be sentenced in January, was Murphy’s on-again, off-again boyfriend.

Murphy’s body was found at the top of a slide at a park in July 2015. The newspaper reports Perkins was stopped by police that day, and his clothes and a folding penknife were stained with blood.

Perkins was also found guilty of possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony.

Court records show an attorney for Perkins moved to declare a mistrial and the effort was rejected by the judge.

