TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A jury in Tucson has convicted a man of killing a Phoenix couple more than 15 years ago although their bodies have never been found.

KOLD-TV reports Brian Ferry was found guilty Wednesday of two counts of first-degree murder.

His first trial ended in a mistrial in February when jurors couldn’t reach a verdict.

Authorities say Charles Russell and Catherine Nelson were last seen in early February 2002 when they traveled from Phoenix to Tucson to buy a motorcycle.

Tucson police later found the couple’s truck in a church parking lot.

Pima County prosecutors say Ferry posted an advertisement for the motorcycle to lure the victims to his Tucson home and his DNA was found in the couple’s truck.

Ferry was arrested and charged in the case in January 2015.

___

Information from: KOLD-TV, http://www.kold.com/