WAUSEON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man convicted of killing a college student who disappeared while bicycling will find out whether he will be sentenced to death.
A Fulton County judge is set to decide on Wednesday whether he will accept a jury’s death penalty recommendation for 58-year-old James Worley.
Jurors convicted Worley three weeks ago in the July 2016 death of Sierah Joughin (JAW’-gihn).
The 20-year-old University of Toledo student was found dead in a cornfield three days after she was last seen near her home west of Toledo.
Her family wants state lawmakers to create a public registry that tracks people convicted of violent crimes. The state Senate earlier this month approved a bill to do just that.
Worley was imprisoned more than two decades ago for abducting a woman in 1990.