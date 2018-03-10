CORINTH, Miss. (AP) — A northeast Mississippi man has been convicted of murdering a neighbor who was trying to break up a fight.

Local media report that Alcorn County jurors on Wednesday found 63-year-old Jerry Dale Miller guilty of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of Gregory Scott.

Investigators found that Miller was confronting women he accused of cyberstalking him in 2014. He had smashed a DVD player over one of their cars and was bashing a second car with a rock when Scott stepped in and tried to intervene.

Miller stabbed Scott in the chest with a butcher’s knife and police later found the knife under Miller’s bed. Scott died after talking to police.

Alcorn County Circuit Judge Thomas Gardner sentenced Miller to 30 years in prison, plus a 10-year suspended sentence.