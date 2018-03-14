Share story

By
The Associated Press

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — A convicted murderer has now been found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend’s abusive husband during an argument.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that the jury on Wednesday recommended 59-year-old Franklin Layne III be given the minimum of 23 years when sentenced later this year.

In closing statements, both the prosecution and defense criticized 70-year-old John Nunamaker, who was shot dead June 8 outside his wife’s home. Lawyers showed the jury pictures of injuries the wife suffered, purportedly at Nunamaker’s hand, and noted that he was in violation of a protective order that night.

However, prosecutor Almetia Hardman said, those facets didn’t mean Layne could take the law into his own hands.

Layne was sentenced in 1988 to life in prison for another homicide, but released by the state parole board in September 2012.

