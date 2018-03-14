PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — A convicted murderer has now been found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend’s abusive husband during an argument.
The Virginian-Pilot reports that the jury on Wednesday recommended 59-year-old Franklin Layne III be given the minimum of 23 years when sentenced later this year.
In closing statements, both the prosecution and defense criticized 70-year-old John Nunamaker, who was shot dead June 8 outside his wife’s home. Lawyers showed the jury pictures of injuries the wife suffered, purportedly at Nunamaker’s hand, and noted that he was in violation of a protective order that night.
However, prosecutor Almetia Hardman said, those facets didn’t mean Layne could take the law into his own hands.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Stephen Hawking, physicist who came to symbolize the power of the human mind, dies at 76
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Trump axes Tillerson, names CIA’s Pompeo chief U.S. diplomat VIEW
- Oregon day-care worker gets 21 years for drugging children to go tanning
- Trump's CIA pick is career spymaster, oversaw secret prison
Layne was sentenced in 1988 to life in prison for another homicide, but released by the state parole board in September 2012.
___
Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com