AKRON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting a bystander who pepper sprayed him as he fled a convenience store robbery.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports 27-year-old Jarvell Henderson entered pleas Friday to murder and other charges in Akron. He received a sentence of life in prison with parole eligibility in 35 years.

Prosecutors say Henderson robbed two other businesses Dec. 26 before holding up the Akron convenience store and shooting shot 59-year-old David Dzatko, a customer. Police arrested Henderson after finding his ID in the store and reviewing surveillance camera footage.

Henderson’s attorneys said in court that he’d accepted responsibility. Henderson apologized to Dzatko’s family.

Debbie James, Dzatko’s sister, called Henderson a coward during the hearing.

Henderson previously spent 10 years in a Missouri prison for armed robbery.

