NEVADA, Iowa (AP) — A man accused of text messaging before a fatal Linn County crash has been found guilty.

Court records say 36-year-old Keith Furne was convicted by a jury Wednesday of two counts of vehicular homicide and one of reckless driving resulting in serious injury.

The crash occurred on Nov. 3, 2016, on the north side of Robins. Authorities say Furne was writing a text while driving his pickup truck before ramming into the back of a car. Two teenage girls were killed: 16-year-old Selena Apodaca and 13-year-old Isabella Severson.

The trial was moved to Story County.