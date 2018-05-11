NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A man has been convicted of vehicular homicide for the 2016 death of a New Orleans teacher.
Thirty-five-year-old Matthew Magrini was indicted last year in connection with the 2016 wreck and was convicted Thursday. NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports prosecutors said Magrini and 28-year-old George Paitich were riding a motorcycle when Magrini failed to navigate a curve in the road.
A police report from a responding officer said Paitich was the driver. Prosecutors say the officer confused the two men. Magrini’s attorney, Stavros Panagolopolous, argued Paitich was the driver.
The motorcycle crashed into a pole, tossing both men into a canal. Paitich was pronounced dead at the scene. Magrini was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Testimony said Magrini’s blood-alcohol level was .232.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- David Goodall, 104, just took his own life, after making a powerful statement about assisted death
- Hawaii volcano could spew boulders the size of refrigerators VIEW
- Human remains found near spot where Washington family’s SUV plunged off cliff
- Thirdhand smoke is widespread and may be dangerous, mounting evidence shows
- 'Ode to Joy': 104-year-old sings cheerily on eve of suicide
Magrini is set to be sentenced June 6.
___
Information from: The Times-Picayune, http://www.nola.com