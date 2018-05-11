NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A man has been convicted of vehicular homicide for the 2016 death of a New Orleans teacher.

Thirty-five-year-old Matthew Magrini was indicted last year in connection with the 2016 wreck and was convicted Thursday. NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports prosecutors said Magrini and 28-year-old George Paitich were riding a motorcycle when Magrini failed to navigate a curve in the road.

A police report from a responding officer said Paitich was the driver. Prosecutors say the officer confused the two men. Magrini’s attorney, Stavros Panagolopolous, argued Paitich was the driver.

The motorcycle crashed into a pole, tossing both men into a canal. Paitich was pronounced dead at the scene. Magrini was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Testimony said Magrini’s blood-alcohol level was .232.

Magrini is set to be sentenced June 6.

___

Information from: The Times-Picayune, http://www.nola.com