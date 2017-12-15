NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City man has been convicted of coercion, assault and other charges for beating his former girlfriend, forcing her to walk naked down a public street and recording the abuse so he could show the video to friends.
Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. said Friday that 26-year-old Jasson Melo assaulted his former girlfriend in his Harlem home on Jan. 17, 2016. Vance says Melo hit the victim repeatedly and threatened to throw her down the stairs.
Prosecutors say Melo then forced the woman to walk naked down the street while their 2-month-old baby was left alone in the apartment.
They say Melo recorded his victim’s ordeal and showed the video to friends, bragging about it.
Vance thanked the victim for her “incredible bravery” in testifying against Melo.