TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A man from Guatemala who was convicted in Tennessee for rape of a child in 2006 and aggravated sexual battery in 2008 has been arrested at the southern Arizona border.
Border Patrol agents assigned to the Tucson Station say 42-year-old Artemio Raul Escobar-Ramirez was taken into custody last Saturday in the mountains west of Arivaca after he illegally entered the U.S.
Agents discovered Escobar-Ramirez’ criminal history while he was being processed.
They say records also show Escobar-Ramirez previously was removed from the U.S. in 2014 after his last incarceration.
Border Patrol officials say he will be held in federal custody pending prosecution for criminal immigration violations and re-entry of an aggravated felon.