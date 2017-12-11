Share story

By
The Associated Press

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A man from Guatemala who was convicted in Tennessee for rape of a child in 2006 and aggravated sexual battery in 2008 has been arrested at the southern Arizona border.

Border Patrol agents assigned to the Tucson Station say 42-year-old Artemio Raul Escobar-Ramirez was taken into custody last Saturday in the mountains west of Arivaca after he illegally entered the U.S.

Agents discovered Escobar-Ramirez’ criminal history while he was being processed.

They say records also show Escobar-Ramirez previously was removed from the U.S. in 2014 after his last incarceration.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Border Patrol officials say he will be held in federal custody pending prosecution for criminal immigration violations and re-entry of an aggravated felon.

The Associated Press